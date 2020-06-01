Mayor Cooper set to join faith leaders holding prayer vigil for peace and unity Tuesday night

Mayor John Cooper holds a piece of a shattered plaque honoring the 4,000 non-violent demonstrators who marched to the Metro Courthouse after Councilman Zephaniah Alexander Looby ’s home was bombed during the Civil Rights Movement. The plaque was shattered and used to break the windows of the Metro Courthouse during the previous night’s protests Sunday, May 31, 2020.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper will join twelve community faith leaders on Tuesday evening for a vigil to encourage peace and unity.

His office reported this event will happen from 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.on the front lawn of the Historic Metro Courthouse. Officials said deputy mayor of community engagement Brenda Haywood will lead the prayer vigil.

The event will be a part of Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting.

This event will be closed to the public, and will have less than 25 people in attendance. The public can view the vigil on the Metro Nashville Network as well as Mayor Cooper’s Facebook page.

The latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville: