Mayor Cooper seeks to regulate transpotainment industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper is hoping to change what he calls a lack of local control over transpotainment.

The industry includes slow-moving vehicles like pedal taverns, tractor-pulled hot tubs – the list goes on and on.

Currently, Nashville has no authority to regulate these slow-moving vehicles.

“How are we managing this for a more productive downtown and for easier city for all of us to function in?” said Mayor John Cooper.

That question forms the basis of Senate Bill 2513 sponsored by Senator Steve Dickerson.

It would give cities like Nashville the power to regulate transpotainment vehicles when it comes to safety, hours of operations, and noise levels.

“The first step in managing the transpotainment for the benefit of the whole city comes from getting state permission to be able to have jurisdiction and effect over our own roads,” said Mayor Cooper.

But the industry isn’t happy.

In a statement to News 2, Curtis Carney, owner of Off The Wagon Tours, wrote on behalf of several companies that they were shocked by the bill and it came without the consultation of the industry.

He added the city has never come forward to express any concerns or issues with anyone in the industry.

“Our fear is Nashville is pushing to regulate a very large industry without knowing who they will regulate, how they will enforce new regulations, and how they will pay for a new task force,” said Carney in the statement.

Despite the opposition, Carney said the industry does want to work with the city to find a win-win for everyone.

The bill has been refereed to the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee.

The House version of the bill has been referred to the Safety and Funding Subcommittee.

http://wapp.capitol.tn.gov/apps/BillInfo/Default.aspx?BillNumber=SB2513&ga=111