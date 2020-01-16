Mayor Cooper says body cam experts will visit Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday that experts on body-worn cameras will visit the city.

The mayor’s office says the group of national experts on the body cams will help Metro criminal justice departments finalize plans for deploying and testing body-worn cameras.

“We appreciate the willingness of the Bureau of Justice Assistance to help Nashville address our remaining policy challenges and roll out cameras in a way that reflects best practices from cities across the nation,” said Mayor John Cooper. “This distinguished group of criminal justice professionals will bring national expertise to Nashville, help us engage the community, and ensure that we both deploy and test our body-worn cameras the right way.”

The mayor’s office says the group consists of five distinguished experts:

Dr. James “Chip” Coldren, BWC TTA Director

Charles Stephenson, BWC TTA Senior Advisor

Damon Mosler, BWC TTA Subject Matter Expert

Dan Zehnder, BWC TTA Subject Matter Expert

Arif Alikhan, BWC TTA Subject Matter Expert

Denise Rodriguez, BWC TTA Project Manager (Alternate)

Officials say meetings with Metro police, the public defender, the District Attorney, and the Community Oversight Board begin next week on Jan. 21 and 22.