NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper released a statement on Twitter Sunday morning regarding the vandalism in downtown Nashville Saturday night.

Last night’s vandalism was shameful. I surveyed the damage and was briefed by our police and fire chiefs this morning. I want to thank our dedicated police officers and firefighters for their work. Metro is investigating and will continue to arrest those responsible. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 31, 2020

Mayor Cooper also told News 2 that city of Nashville will be under an 8 p.m. curfew on Sunday.

