Mayor Cooper putting an emphasis on neighborhood infrastructure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced $17.95 million from the stalled SoBro-Gulch Pedestrian Bridge project will be immediately diverted towards neighborhood infrastructure projects around the city.

“The quality of our neighborhoods is measured in large part, by the quality and safety of our roads and bridges,” said Mayor Cooper.

Of the $18 million allocations in the 2014 Capital Spending Plan, $17.95 million remains unspent and will be diverted to the following projects accordingly:



$1.5 million for traffic calming, which represents 100 percent of the traffic calming allocation in the 2018-2019 Capital Spending Plan

$13.63 million of the $17.95 million will immediately go to shovel ready bridge and culvert projects, ranked in order of urgency by Metro Public Works, in 24 different council districts. Fifty-two separate projects will receive funding.

$660,000 will go towards replacing the Shelby Bottoms Greenway Pedestrian bridge, which has been closed due to damage.

$750,000 for bikeways, which represents 50 percent of the bikeways allocation in the 2018-19 Capital Spending Plan.

$500,000 for new trash and recycling containers, an urgent need highlighted by Metro Public Works.

$400,000 for emergency roadway work, which will allow Metro Public Works to quickly address needs as they arise.

$500,000 for street lighting maintenance, repair, and replacement.

Funds reallocated from the stalled SoBro-Gulch Pedestrian Bridge will go to 52 separate bridge and culvert projects.

“Now is the time for responsible spending for a prioritization of the communities needs to address our most critical infrastructure needs and focus on Nashville neighborhoods,” said Mayor Cooper.

Public Works estimates that $131 million is needed to repair and replace our bridges and culverts.