NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper said there will be no citywide curfew on Tuesday night.

Cooper made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon:

There will be no citywide curfew tonight in Nashville. Yesterday’s peaceful demonstration on the steps of the State Capitol honored our city’s history of non-violent social change. First responders will maintain a presence to protect residents and property. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 2, 2020

Cooper said Monday’s peaceful protest honored the city’s history of non-violent social change.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

The latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville: