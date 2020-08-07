Mayor Cooper, MPHD announce Order 10 prohibiting open consumption of alcohol on Nashville streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Public Health Department acnnounced Public Health Order 10 on Friday that prohibits open consumption, possession, and late-night to-go sales of alcoholic beverages in downtown and midtown Nashville.

The order prohibits alcoholic beverages outside of permitted establishments. It also prohibits the sale of alcohol by a restaurant except when sold for consumption in the restaurant or for delivery purposes. It prohibits the sale of alcohol by limited services, restaurants, and bars except when sold for delivery purposes. It also bans all curbside and to-go sales of alcoholic beverages.

View the order below. App Users, click here.

This move comes as the city, MPHD, and Metro Police are trying to curb transpotainment businesses operating downtown during the COVID-19 pandemic and to limit crowds.

The downtown area in the order includes The Gulch, lower Broadway, lower Demonbreun Street, lower Church Street, upper Lafayette Street and the Korean Veterans Blvd. areas.

The midtown area includes West End Avenue, upper Church Street, upper Broadway, upper Demonbreun Street, Elliston Place, and upper Division Street areas.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE