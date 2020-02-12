Mayor Cooper, Metro Public Works kicks off new traffic management evaluation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Inside Metro Public Works’ Traffic Signal Shop, technicians were busy at work, tracking, fixing, and tweaking Nashville’s traffic signals to keep cars moving.

“Especially in today’s time of technology change occurring so rapidly, traffic management systems are really important to keep pace,” said Faye DiMassimo, Senior Advisor for Transportation and Infrastructure for Mayor John Cooper.

DiMassimo said that need is the reason for a new evaluation of how the city manages its traffic.

On Wednesday, Mayor John Cooper and the Department of Public Works kicked off a new evaluation of how traffic is managed in Nashville.

“Think about it, the traffic management system is the thing that moves every bit of traffic,” said DiMassimo.

The study will look at two things: One, the strengths and weaknesses of current capital, like physical sensors, signals, and detections. Two, optimizing staffing.

“We have a really small traffic management staff now,” said DiMassimo.

Currently, Public Works has 10 technicians, with two to six working per shift.

The approximately 900 traffic signals in Metro Nashville are all monitored on a screen at the signal shop.

The signals lit in green are online, meaning they can be reprogrammed remotely at the shop.

But about 120 traffic signals in blue are offline, which means they have to be repaired manually on site.

“One of the things we are going to look at, is a traffic management center,” said DiMassimo.

DiMassimo said that would combine existing resources, serving as the brains of the operation to ultimately increase efficiency.

“It’s the smart way to go about making sure we’re getting the best and highest use out of everything we have and we’re putting back into place what we need to be smart and effective,” she said.

DiMassimo said the cost of the study is covered by existing funds.

It’s expected to be complete sometime in late spring.