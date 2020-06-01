Mayor Cooper issues 10 p.m. curfew for Nashville Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the third straight day, the city of Nashville has been issued a curfew. During the Metro Public Health Department’s morning briefing, Mayor John Cooper announced a 10 p.m. citywide curfew for June 1.

Cooper added that they are continuing to examine the curfew policy day-by-day.

Demonstrators set fires inside and outside Nashville’s Historic Courthouse Saturday night. A 25-year-old man was arrested for the arson Sunday after Metro police received numerous tips to his identity and whereabouts.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper declared a state of civil emergency after protesters set a fire inside the courthouse.

Demonstrators then made their way down Broadway. A few small fires were lit near the the Ryman Auditorium and multiple businesses had windows broken and items stolen.

Thousands had rallied near the Capitol Saturday afternoon to protest police brutality and racism. The demonstration turned violent after darkness fell, with protesters breaking windows in government buildings and causing other property damage.

Police deployed tear gas and began warning demonstrators that the protest was unlawful. Around 9 p.m., Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee authorized the National Guard to mobilize “in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville.”

The protest occurred as demonstrators across the country protested the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck.

The latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville: