NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper says he will close off part of Broadway to promote social distancing.

Mayor Cooper said Broadway will be closed between 4th and 5th Avenues for pedestrians from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cooper says he will have Metro traffic control officers to help divert traffic around the closure.

From 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., Broadway will be closed between 4th and 5th Ave for pedestrians to promote social distancing. @MNPDNashville will have traffic control officers to route vehicles around the closure. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) September 6, 2020

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE