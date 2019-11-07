Mayor Cooper announces plans for cold weather shelters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced the release of the Metro Cold Weather Overflow Sheltering Plan.

According to the mayor’s office, the program will run from Nov. 7 through March 31, 2020. The sheltering plan will activate when the local temperature reaches 28 degrees or below.

The overflow shelter will be located at a vacant DCSO dormitory at 5131 Harding Place. The hours of operation upon activation are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Upon leaving, guests will be given a pass to use for the MTA bus.

The facility has a maximum capacity of 150 people.

The mayor’s office says between Room In The Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission, the current minimum capacity of available beds is 1,247.

“The Cold Weather Task Force has been working expeditiously with stakeholders and our non-profit partners to ensure that we have a plan in place to help provide access to a warm, safe bed for anyone experiencing homelessness in Nashville during cold winter nights,” said Mayor John Cooper. “From guest transportation and meal service to pet sheltering and facility safety, this season’s Metro Cold Weather Overflow Sheltering Plan has been carefully thought out to ensure that Metro helps unhoused and unsheltered individuals and families off the streets when outdoor temperatures become unsafe while, first and foremost, providing the support that our community partners need in fulfilling their missions.” Mayor John Cooper

The plan is the result of an intensive multi-agency effort including Metro Social Services, the Office of Emergency Management, Metro Public Works, and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.