Mayor Briley says he wants to remove all scooters from Nashville streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor David Briley says he wants all scooters gone and the process to start over.

In a letter to Metro Council, Briley says he doesn’t support the ordinance passed by the council that cut the number of scooters in the city in half.

“While I appreciate the effort that went into amending the ordinance, it simply does not go far enough to address the scooter problem in our city,” Briley said in the letter.

The Mayor said he continues to believe that all scooters need to be removed and the process should start over.

The council voted on July 16 to move forward with the new law that would keep scooters for now but would reduce how many scooters are in the city from more than 4,000 to about 2,000.

Scooter companies would also bid to be one of three companies allowed to stay in Nashville.

There were a number of scooter companies in Nashville, but some companies had to leave because of the agreement.

Gotcha Scooters pulled out of Nashville last week.