SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — High-speed internet is making its way to Smyrna.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Mary Esther Reed announced Google Fiber had selected Smyrna to be the first town outside of Nashville to receive high-speed internet.

“This is something that is not only going to help the quality of life for our citizens, but also to bring business and industry here to the town,” Mayor Reed said.

Seeing the vision for economic growth in the town is what Ryun Jackson with Google Fiber says attracted them to expanding out of Nashville.

“Smyrna is a close knit community,” he said. “It’s a community that could really need this type of service and this service could really skyrocket the town of Smyrna [and] unlock unlimited possibilities.”

Mayor Mary Esther Reed announces Google Fiber expanding to Smyrna. (Source: WKRN)

Ginger Graves is the branch manager for the Smyrna Public Library and believes something like this could really benefit the library.

“[Make] the transactions in a timely manner, so if that’s available to us we will do everything we can to get that access here at our library as well,” she said.

Graves says they have around 3,000 people who use the library’s wifi and public computers.

“We try to increase our speed in any way that we can on the internet because we do hear from patrons and guests when they’re using the internet that, if it’s slow, they are complaining,” she said.

Mayor Reed believes this service wouldn’t just impact the library, but many other people and businesses in a town that are working to expand.

“To be able to provide things that make the lives of our citizens easier is always something we are so excited about,” she said.

Construction to install the fiber will begin later this year and Google Fiber will begin servicing customers in Smyrna in 2023.