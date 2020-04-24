Maxwell Bros. Produce closes permanently in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A South Nashville produce market in business for generations is closing its doors.
Maxwell Brothers Produce is well-known along Nolensville Road where the Maxwell family has served the South Nashville community for decades. The simple and colorful roadside stand has been in business since at least the 1940s.
The shop made the announcement on social media, thanking the community for its support over the years.
The shop released a statement, which reads:
“There’s an old saying which states, “All good things must come to an end”. With that being said, Maxwell Brothers Produce will be closing our business located at 4606 Nolensville Pike. We would like to thank all of our customers for your outpouring of love and support. For more than 50 years you’ve allowed us be a part of your lives – whether it be in the form of supplying you with beautiful spring flowers to decorate your home, fresh fruits and vegetables to make your summer more enjoyable, pumpkins, corn stalks and mums to bring in the fall, or a fresh cut Christmas Tree to end out the year. You’ve entrusted us with your special events, holiday gatherings, and various other celebrations. We hope and pray that our commitment to quality and freshness was made evident in all that we had to offer. Again, thank you for your patronage throughout the years. We will miss each and every one of you. May God bless and keep you.”
The shop is reportedly not closing its doors in response to COVID-19.
