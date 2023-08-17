COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury Regional Health, the largest health system between Nashville and Huntsville, is working to enhance patient care by launching an extensive $115 million facility improvement plan.

“We’ve always responded and grown in the past to community growth, changes in need for service lines, and coming out of the pandemic, we just felt that it was time to once again look at our space, look at our environment of healing and care, and make an upgrade to facilities that needed upgrades in certain areas,” said Martin Chaney, CEO of Maury Regional Health.

According to Chaney, this is the first major construction project at Maury Regional Medical Center in 20 years.

“The community has grown,” said Chaney. “This is not so much an increase in beds for our hospital as it is that space and service line growth to meet changing needs and changing demographics that we’re anticipating in Maury County over the next five years.”

(Courtesy: Wold Healthcare via Maury Regional Health)

The medical center campus is adding two new floors to the patient tower, renovating the inpatient surgical unit, and adding at least four new outpatient surgical suites.

Furthermore, the emergency department is going to be fully renovated and expanded with 10 additional treatment areas. The childbirth floor is also adding a delivery room and three post-delivery rooms. Plus, there are renovations to the café and a modernization of the exterior features.

(Courtesy: Wold Healthcare via Maury Regional Health)

These projects will be funded through a variety of sources, including a bond issuance, an energy-as-a-service agreement, a state grant, and vendor partnerships.