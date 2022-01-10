MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The head of one Middle Tennessee county is taking a stand against a possible federal vaccine mandate.

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles sent an email to all Maury County employees, saying the county government “will not comply with any OSHA mandate that forces an employee to be vaccinated against their will.”

This comes as the Supreme Court hears arguments about the issue. The case made its way up to the Supreme Court after the Sixth Circuit vacated a stay of the OSHA mandate.

The OSHA “vaccine-or-test” rule would apply to businesses with at least 100 employees, which would include Maury County employees.

Mayor Ogles goes on to say in his email that he is not anti-vaccine, but tells county employees, “your healthcare is your business and I will willfully go to jail before forcing any of you to take the vaccine.”

He said he will provide further updates to employees as the Supreme Court continues to deliberate.