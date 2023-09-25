MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 65 was closed in Maury County Monday due to “police activity” on the roadway.
The incident began around 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 38.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the southbound lanes of the roadway were closed to traffic. TDOT reported the roadway reopened around 12:30 p.m.
No additional information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.