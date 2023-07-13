MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than six months after a Maury County deputy died in a crash, authorities arrested a man for multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2022, at the intersection of Highway 43 and Williamsport Pike.

According to Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland, Reserve Deputy Brad Miller’s vehicle was hit while he was working traffic detail in a moving work zone on Highway 43 North with his lights flashing. A Chevy Tahoe struck Miller’s SUV from behind, causing trauma to the deputy’s head.

A former police officer who was near the scene reportedly started to help Miller before other first responders arrived and performed CPR.

“The Sheriff’s Department is saddened by the sudden passing of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller involved in a motor vehicle crash while working traffic on 43 By-Pass near Williamsport Pike,” the Maury County Sheriff’s Department stated back in December. “Please keep Deputy Miller’s family and MCSD in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

According to court documents shared with News 2 seven months after the crash, Clark Austin Daniel was indicted on June 15 by a Maury County grand jury on four charges related to Miller’s death:

Vehicular homicide by recklessness

Violation of Move Over Law

Violation of Bumper Law

Speeding (driving 69 mph in a 55 mph zone)

Clark Austin Daniel (Courtesy: Maury County Sheriff’s Department)

Following his arrest, Daniel was reportedly released on a $50,000 bond on June 28. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 3.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding Daniel’s indictment or arrest.