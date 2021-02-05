Maury County Sheriff’s Dept. mourns loss of corrections officer

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Maury County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday the death of a long-time employee due to COVID-19 complications.

The department reported Officer Shannon Helton died after serving the community for more than 15 years.

According to a statement from the department, Officer Helton “always had a positive attitude and left the people around him with a smile on their face.”

Read the department’s full statement below:

“It is with a heavy heart to share the loss of Corrections Officer #546 Shannon Helton due to complications with covid-19. Officer Helton served 15+ plus years with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Helton always had a positive attitude and left the people around him with a smile on their face. During his career Shannon became an FTO and second in command on his shift. He encouraged inmates to step towards a brighter future and leave their past behind. Shannon left people better than he found them! #546 dreamed of becoming a sworn deputy and serve in the SRO unit, no doubt he would have made a good one if we could have gotten him over that wall. Please keep Shannon’s wife, mother, sister, family and friends in your prayers. Shannon’s sister Jessica recognized the greatest reward any of us could ever gain when she said “Shannon will meet Jesus tonight”. Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep. Romans 12:15

No additional information was immediately released.