MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland has a strong message for alleged drug dealers operating out of a specific house inside his county.

“We are watching you!” he said.

Sheriff Rowland tells News 2 that for an unspecified amount of time, his drug unit has been watching a house on Denham Avenue inside the city limits of Columbia. The sheriff says the house was associated with many complaints and high traffic.

Agents have even chased people coming from the location on foot and by car on multiple occasions. The latest incident happened on January 25.

Sheriff Rowland says drug suspect Melissa Kay Hall, 44, was seen leaving the a home on Denham Avenue. Agents pulled her over a short distance away because her tail light was out.

Instead of stopping, she took off as drug agents chased her. At one point, Hall threw a backpack full of drugs from the moving car before eventually getting caught.

Agents opened the backup and found it filled with drugs.

According to the sheriff’s department, agents seized over five ounces of methamphetamine, eight grams cocaine, marijuana edibles, numerous pills, baggies and electronic scales. Agents say some of the drugs were tainted with fentanyl.

Hall was charged with felony evading arrest, possession of meth for resale, possession of cocaine for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV, possession schedule V, possession schedule II X2, schedule III, possession schedule IV X2, marijuana resale, possession schedule V, driving while in Possession of meth and tail light violation.

“The individuals slinging this stuff on Denham Avenue. If you don’t think we aren’t looking and won’t be knocking on your door, you are mistaken,” Rowland said.

Once Hall was arrested, her conversation with agents revealed that she seemed perplexed by what happened.

Deputy: That was real stupid.

Hall: I’m sorry..(mumbles) …go to jail

Deputy: Well, now you are going to prison.

Hall: Why?

Deputy: Because that’s a felony what you just done. You almost got shot over that.

Hall: I ain’t never out run the police.

Deputy: Yeah, and it didn’t work today either, did it?

Hall: No.

Rowland tells News 2 his officers are heroes for doing the hard work and taking a bag full of drugs off the streets.

“The men and women out there do a phenomenal job. They took a dangerous individual distributing narcotics throughout the county and took a good load off, but it is a dent. But we will keep making those dents. We didn’t work an overdose that night from the drugs so job well done, guys. We just want these folks in this house on Denham Avenue. We are watching and we are coming, so if you are going to continue selling drugs in our county and our city, we are coming. We are looking and we will be knocking on your door soon,” Rowland said.

Hall is in jail under a $210,500 bond.