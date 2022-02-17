COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Potential tornadoes on Thursday had residents across Middle Tennessee on edge. Some even sought shelter throughout the day as heavy rainfall and strong winds blew through.

Rain and wind pummeled Maury County throughout the day.

“The concern was straight-line winds and tornadoes. The rain was only expected to be about an inch, and inch and a quarter so we’re not too worried about the flooding as we are straight-line winds,” said Jeffrey Sharp, the Operations Chief with the Maury County Office of Emergency Management.

Emergency Service Operations prepare for the worst when storm predictions show severe storms working their way into the Middle Tennessee area. Inside the Maury County Office of Emergency Management Center, crews worked all Thursday to monitor weather systems and make sure crews are on standby if needed.

“Through history, there has been several through this area we have noticed a trend that they are moving more towards our area. Tornado Alley seems to be taking a shift towards us,” explained Sharp.

It is the fear of history repeating itself that had some residents on edge. Sandra Brockway and her family sought shelter inside the Maury County Emergency Center.

“We’re actually going to have a tornado shelter installed underground, but until then, we’ll come here,” said Brockway. This wasn’t her first time preparing for a potential tornado. She told News 2 she has lived to see two tornadoes hit her home, one of which happened in Kentucky.

This time around, Brockway didn’t want to take any chances.

“It was terrible, the wind was sideways it was really terrible,” described Brockway. “We don’t have anywhere safe to go. I don’t think in a closet in a mobile home would help.”

Already, the Office of Emergency Management is preparing for a rough storm season, with flooding expected to impact Maury County next week.