MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Maury County woman has been found guilty of aggravated child neglect after her 13-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl.

District Attorney Brent Cooper said a Maury County jury found Diamond Wilson guilty of aggravated child neglect of a child less than eight years of age, a Class A felony.

On July 1, 2022, first responders went to Wilson’s home where they found her 13-month-old child unresponsive. Medics suspected the child overdosed on opioids and administered narcan. Fortunately, the child survived.

Authorities believe the child inadvertently ingested fentanyl by swallowing something found in the home.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30, 2023. She faces a sentence of 15-25 years.