MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Mt. Pleasant man is on the mend thanks in large part to Maury County first responders who risked icy conditions Monday morning to pull the motorist out of an icy creek.

The call went out around 5:30 a.m. That’s when a Jeep driving near Enterprise Road and Golf Club Road somehow went off the pavement, sliding into a creek.

The Jeep was upright with icy water rushing over the tires.

Colton McPeak was one of many Maury County first responders who responded to the call.

Because Maury County firefighters are volunteers, McPeak had to deice his own personal vehicle first. Then he said he had to brave icy, dark roads just to get to the call.

When McPeak arrived, he joined Maury County EMS, members of the sheriff’s office and the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.

McPeak says a 32-year-old man was inside the jeep complaining of a severely injured ankle.

“I do have a broken ankle. I am pretty sure I cannot walk,” the victim told 911 operators.

According to McPeak, the man was very thankful for the first responders’ arrival.

“He did say the last thing he remembers he looked up and he was going off the roadway,” McPeak said.

McPeak said extricating the Mt. Pleasant man was difficult on many levels. The knee-high water only adds to the danger and the cold conditions.

“I had my turnout gear on, over my clothes, and it was right at knee-deep water and under my turnout gear, everything is still soaked,” McPeak said. “It was a very dangerous situation.”

Emergency responders say the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The wreck is still being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.