COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Maury County man is facing charges following a house fire in April.

The fire happened in the 100 block of East 18th Street in Columbia on April 20.

Over the course of the investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents identified Ralph Sands Jr., of Culleoka, as the person responsible for starting the blaze.

On May 17, indictments were returned by the Maury County grand jury charging the 61-year-old with one count each of arson, vandalism and burglary.

Sands was arrested on May 24. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.