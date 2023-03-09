MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews in Maury County said they only needed a few minutes to rescue two elderly individuals who were involved in a rollover crash overnight.

The Maury County Fire Department said personnel responded to a rollover crash with entrapment in the Lookout Road area around 1:30 a.m.

According to officials, bystanders reported that two people were trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered the car had rolled over in a ditch, with one person partially ejected through the window and the other trapped inside, the department said.

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department) (Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

Once the firefighters stabilized the vehicle, they started the extrication process. Within six minutes, they reportedly freed both patients and handed them over to Maury Regional EMS for treatment.

There is no word on the nature of the motorists’ injuries, but fire officials said both of them are expected to make a full recovery following the crash.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Maury County Fire Department also thanked the Maury County Sheriff’s Department and Maury Regional EMS for their assistance during the incident.