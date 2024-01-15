MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters spent part of their Sunday night rescuing four people, including two children, who were trapped in an SUV after a crash in Maury County.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Sunday, Jan. 14, shortly before 8 p.m. on Hampshire Pike in the Cecil Farm Road area.

Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department

Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department

Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department

Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department

The Maury County Fire Department said crews arrived at the scene and located an SUV that was resting against a tree with four people trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to remove the windshield and extracted two children. Officials said an adult was able to walk up a ladder to escape the vehicle.

Meanwhile, crews had to use a stokes basket and a low angle rope system to rescue another adult from the crashed SUV.

All four occupants of the vehicle were taken a local hospital by Maury County EMS to be treated for minor injuries, officials said.