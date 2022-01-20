COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Battling freezing temperatures and the threat of drowning, first responders put their lives on the line to save an elderly couple. The more than three-hour rescue happened Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Rally Hill Road.

According to Maury County Fire, the couple was trying to drive over a flooded roadway when the water overtook their car and swept them downstream. The Franklin County Fire Department, Columbia County Fire Department, Spring Hill Fire Department and other local law enforcement agencies all came to the rescue.

The couple had no injuries but some firefighters had to be treated for hypothermia.

“We would encourage citizens to be incredibly careful, and do not try to move your vehicle through moving water,” said Maury County Fire public information officer Savannah Maddison. “We say, ‘turn around, don’t drown.'”

This was a very dangerous situation that showed how skilled the team was at rescues.

‘I think that the general public does not know the extent of training our firefighters and first responders have,” Maddison said. “The people in the boat go through rigorous training to operate the boat and go through rigorous conditions.”

These heroes saved two lives and continued to stay on call for any type of emergency.