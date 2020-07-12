Maury County EMA issues flood warning

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Maury County Office of Emergency Management issued several flood warnings Sunday morning.
Officials released the following statement:
We are working multiple flooded roadways in the western and southern parts of our County. Please stay safe and Turn Around Don’t Drown. There are also several trees and power lines down across roadways. Stay alert and keep a safe distance away from down power lines. Stay Safe Out There Maury County!Maury County Office of Emergency Management
