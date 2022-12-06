MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Maury County deputy was transported to the emergency room Tuesday morning after their patrol vehicle was struck while assisting a crash scene.

Officials say emergency units were responding to an incident near Dr. Robertson Road after receiving reports that a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Source: Maury County Fire Department

Source: Maury County Fire Department

Source: Maury County Fire Department

Source: Maury County Fire Department

While assisting the scene, a Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle was struck by a third SUV. Crews say both vehicles were pushed off the road and the SUV rolled onto its side during the collision.

Units with the Maury County Fire Department arrived at the scene and found the driver of the SUV entrapped inside the vehicle. Crews say they were able to quickly extricate the driver and transport them to a local hospital.

The deputy was also transported to the emergency room at the scene. Officials say all three patients, including the deputy, are recovering at this time.

No other information was immediately released.