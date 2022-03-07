COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury County authorities, assisted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, caught a wanted felon after he escaped from a private transport company that failed to properly secure the prisoner.

The man’s escape prompted a 24-hour manhunt across Columbia.

It began around 3 a.m. Friday morning outside the walls of the Maury County Jail. It’s there, according to Sheriff Bucky Rowland, that two private transport guards pulled up to the Maury County Jail after driving Earnest Leroy Woodard all the way from Michigan.

Woodard was extradited from Michigan on an old aggravated domestic assault warrant that was not exercised earlier because of COVID-19 protocols.

Video outside the sally port showed the van pull in and one of the private security officers get out and begin opening doors to the van. According to Sheriff Rowland, the second officer was believed to be asleep in the van.

Rowland said the private security officer rang for a jailer to come outside and take custody of the prisoner. Instead of waiting, the private security officer let the 27-year-old prisoner out of the van.

On video, you can see Woodard moving freely, without leg irons. According to Sheriff Rowland, Woodard was wearing a long sleeve hoodie, and he managed to slide off his cuffs under the shirt.

After a few moments, Woodard, who the sheriff said has been to the Maury County jail before and knows the lay of the land, sprinted into the woods.

The sheriff said the private transport officer tried to summon her partner initially, instead of alerting Maury County deputies immediately.

Sheriff Rowland said the private security officers did not use proper protocol for delivering the prisoner.

“They definitely were lax. It was not good tactics,” Sheriff Rowland said. “It could’ve been avoided.”

In the meantime, the sheriff said the Maury County native ran past the firing range a half-mile from the jail, and then along the river.

The sheriff said Woodard ultimately crossed the Duck River, and the following morning, called his family members to pick him up.

According to Rowland, later the next day, officers got a tip about the escapee and stopped a vehicle. Woodard was in that vehicle and ran for a second time, again escaping.

The two men in the vehicle were both arrested and charged.

Later Saturday morning, around 3 a.m., now some 24 hours after the initial escape, an alert Maury County deputy spotted Woodard at a gas station/convenience store.

Woodard has changed clothes, but he was still barefoot, having reportedly run out of his shoes during the initial escape.

When the deputy hit the blue lights, the barefoot escapee ran again.

During the chase, the deputy accidentally changed his radio frequency on his walkie-talkie, meaning his fellow officers, trying to come to his aid, could not hear him, and initially, they were alarmed he could be in trouble.

“He has his brothers and sisters responding to back him up and they can’t hear anything,” Sheriff Rowland said.

On bodycam video, the deputy hopped a fence, crossed a creek, and then fired a stun gun 20 feet as the suspect was going over a second fence. The shot stopped Woodard in his tracks.

The sheriff praised the deputy’s skill and professionalism.

“It’s a phenomenal shot, especially after he’s been in a foot pursuit and his adrenaline is flowing,” Sheriff Rowland said.

After being handcuffed, Woodard complained of shortness of breath, dehydration and numbness in his legs. He blamed the deputies for ruining his life, extraditing him from Michigan where he had been living. He also falsely accused them of wanting to kill him, which multiple lawmen assure him, is untrue.

Woodard: “You guys ruined my entire life for nothing. I haven’t lived in this state since 2015.”

Woodard: “You guys are trying to kill me like George Floyd. Just kill me. Shoot me. I know you want to.”

Deputy: “No. We don’t want to do that.”

Sheriff Rowland took exception to the suspect’s insinuations.

“Later on, he says, just go on and kill me. He says we are a bunch of murderers,” Sheriff Rowland said. “Well, No we are not! We are out here, these guys put it on the line every day and every night. And I couldn’t be more proud of my guys.”

That 24 hours of freedom will cost Woodard who is now charged with two more felonies for escaping and evading.