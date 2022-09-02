MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —A constable waiting to get sworn in was arrested at Maury County’s courthouse Thursday morning.

District Attorney Brent Cooper said Robert Medina, Constable-Elect for the 11th District of Maury County, lied about his address on his application to run for constable.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Robert Medina (Courtesy: Brent Cooper- District Attorney – 22nd Judicial District)

Medina was at the courthouse awaiting his swearing in when he was taken into custody. He ran unopposed as a write-in candidate.

He was charged with two counts of tampering with government records and official misconduct.