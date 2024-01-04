MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Maury County woman was indicted and arrested last month after members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Medicaid Fraud Control Division looked into money that went missing from home care patients’ accounts.

According to the TBI, special agents received referrals from Adult Protective Services in June 2023, prompting them to investigate an allegation that a caregiver for several Maury County home care patients was using the victims’ debit cards to make fraudulent, personal charges on an online gambling site.

Officials said they identified Cynthia Taylor Dobbins as the caregiver responsible for stealing from the victims’ accounts.

On Dec. 14, 2023, the Maury County Grand Jury returned indictments charging the 38-year-old Columbia woman with four counts of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable adult, as well as four counts of theft of $1,000 or less, authorities said.

Then, on Dec. 29, 2023, the TBI reported that Dobbins turned herself in at the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, but she was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the crimes that led to the charges against Dobbins.