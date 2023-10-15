MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — School officials notified members of the Maury County community Sunday night about an investigation into threats circulating online.

Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, Maury County Public Schools (MCPS) announced it was aware of “threats transpiring on social media.”

“If MCPS believes any threat to be credible, parents will be made aware immediately,” the district said in a statement. “The safety of our students is our highest priority!”

Meanwhile, the Maury County Sheriff’s Department confirmed an investigation was underway into the origin of a social media post spreading around the internet.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m., authorities announced they were able to identify the two people responsible for the post and take them into custody.

However, no additional details have been released about the post that sparked the threat investigation or the identities of the individuals behind it.