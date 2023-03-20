MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department have identified human remains found in November 2020.

According to the sheriff’s department, investigators discovered the remains in a wooded area off of Hood Road. The remains were collected and sent to the Medical Examiner’s office, but no cause of death could be determined.

However, anthropologists were able to give investigators a potential timeline and profile regarding the remains. Investigators ruled out reported missing women from across Tennessee and began working with a private lab in Texas to obtain a DNA sample for genealogy processing, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s department said in November 2022, deputies received information listing possible ancestors several generations back and were able to contact living descendants. In January 2023, investigators discovered a potential suspect.

After collecting DNA, a sample was sent to a lab. On Jan. 26, 2023, the sheriff’s department said investigators positively identified the remains as Amanda Newcomb.

Anyone with information or who knew any acquaintances of Newcomb between February 2018 and early 2020 is asked to call Lt. Roscoe Voss with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-375-6601 or email rvoss@maurycounty-tn.gov.

You can also call Sheriff Bucky Rowland at 931-375-8601 or dispatch at 931-388-5151.