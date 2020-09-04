Maury County 911 dispatchers aid family involved in serious dog attack

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury County 911 takes 70,000 emergency calls a year. Telecommunicators are usually the first link in the first responder chain when citizens call for help.

That was the case this past Tuesday after a Maury County man was caught between two fighting dogs and suffered a serious arm injury with a reported compound fracture.

Veteran 911 telecommunicators Tina Hodge and Gloria Whitaker both handled the call that initially came in as a dog mauling.

Caller: “The dogs got to a…he tried to break it up…his arm is shattered. I need help! there’s blood everywhere.”

Tina Hodge first took the call. The wife was frantic, and difficult to understand at times.

Hodge worked to keep her calm and get crucial information so she could dispatch the appropriate units to the correct location.

“Because location is number one. It was hard to understand what road she was on until we got the plot,” said Hodge.

According to Whitaker, a veteran dispatcher of 11 years, keeping the woman calm was crucial to make sure the wife could care for the husband until EMS arrived.

“Keeping her calm means keeping him ok. You gotta make sure he’s ok, and she stays calm. So she’s listening and paying attention to what you are telling her to help him. She was worried about him going into shock because of the blood loss,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker said the woman said her husband was losing consciousness. That’s when Gloria

Whitaker told her to keep saying her husband’s name, to tap his shoulder, anything to keep him from losing consciousness.

Each dispatcher is nationally certified to be an Emergency Medical Dispatcher, giving them the ability to read and understand hundreds of medical cards that give the caller medical information until EMS and other public safety officials get on scene.

The condition of the man who was injured in the dog fight is not known.