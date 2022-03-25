MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Maury County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a threat made to Columbia Central High School.

This was one of two school threats reported in Middle Tennessee Thursday with the other happening in Coffee County, sending Tullahoma High School on lockdown. The school’s principal sent out an email to parents and students saying the school was later deemed safe and clear of any threat.

According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Columbia Central High School Thursday after someone called 9-1-1 about a possible explosive device. They worked with the Columbia Police Department to evacuate the school, and Maury Regional Medical Center sent their K-9s to search the property.

Their preliminary investigation found the call generated using the internet…. because none of the specific information from the call matched up with being this school. The sheriff’s office does not think the threat was credible, but deputies are following up.

School threats are becoming a growing problem for law enforcement in Tennessee and the rest of the country, according to the National Association School Resource Officers.

“Generally the trend has been going upward, since the fall, really, since the early fall of 2021 as schools seem to start back,” said the organization’s president Mo Canady.

He says you always have to keep on the side of school safety. However, he says as a society schools should not close every single time there’s a threat because of how that disrupts the learning environment. Law enforcement and school personnel make those decisions during their investigation.

“You have to have a process of investigation, where you can really look at what’s realistic. If someone threatens to drop a nuclear bomb on school, that’s probably not a viable threat in the grand scheme of things,” Canady said. “But if there’s a threat of an improvised explosive device in school, now, that’s something that we’ve got to dig in a little deeper and investigate and really look at no trying to narrow down who’s made the threat? And do they really have access to this type of device?”

Canady explained the data surrounding violence in schools is not trending in a positive direction.

“We’ve really been watching some of the data that the K-12 school shooting Database folks have put out just around gun incidents in or around school and it’s up significantly,” Canady said. “Anecdotally, certainly, we’ve been watching the violence issue in general, and it certainly has risen throughout the year.”