Maury Co. teen who fell from bluff remembered for “brilliant mind”

Carmen McMillan,17, died after falling from a bluff near the Duck River.

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The teenager who died after falling from a bluff near the Duck River has been identified as Carmen McMillan.

McMillan, a senior at Columbia Central High School, is being remembered for her “brilliant mind” by Principal Roger White.

Maury County Public Schools and Columbia Central High School are saddened to share the loss of one of our precious… Posted by Maury County Public Schools on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

In a post on Facebook, the school district wrote, “Carmen was on the swim team and a member of the CHS Collegiate Academy… Carmen will be missed by all. Please join the district and Central High School during this time where we offer condolences to the family and as we grieve as a school family. We are heartbroken over this terrible loss of a dear girl.”

Rescue crews were called to the bluff in Columbia Tuesday morning. Officers say McMillan was hiking with a friend when she took a wrong step and fell more than 75 feet.

Officers responded from Maury County, Columbia Fire and Rescue, the Lawrence County Rope Strike Team, TWRA and the Spring Hill Fire Department to assist in the rescue. An off-duty Nashville firefighter who was familiar with the trail also helped.

McMillan was found dead by rescue crews near the river’s edge.

READ: 17-year-old dies after falling from bluff in Maury County