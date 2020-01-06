Maury Co. prisoner out on furlough charged with vehicular homicide

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 57-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Columbia last summer and now some question if it needed to happen at all.

News 2 has learned that the driver who police charged in connection with the fatal wreck was out of jail on a controversial furlough that not everyone signed off on.

Jim Goddard died in a motorcycle crash on August 29, 2019, in the 300 block of East James Campbell Blvd in Columbia.

Jim Goddard

The 57-year-old was a father of three sons and a daughter. The Prospect, Tennessee man was a grandfather of 17.

Mitzi Graeff is a friend who was riding with Goddard that fateful day.

“Jim loved his family. He loved his sons and grandkids. He was a great guy. A go-getter who loved staining old doors, historic homes. He loved working with wood,” said Graeff.

According to Graeff, Goddard loved to fish and he was a big University of Alabama supporter.

On August 29, 2019, Graeff recalls the two enjoying a beautiful day. She says she was on the back of his Harley Davidson. They had just eaten steaks at the Rusty Spur Restaurant and they were driving through Columbia on James Campbell Blvd.

According to Columbia police, that’s when a red SUV, driven by 22-year-old Kevin Moss, suddenly merged into the motorcycle’s lane causing the bike to go down. According to witnesses in the police report, the bike slid 20 to 30 yards into the back of a truck that was stationary.

Mitzi remembers the moment.

“Jim goes, uh oh, and I looked to my right and there’s this car, and boom, right there at us. Jim says hold on tight. I put my head down. I woke up on the ground.”

Mitzi Graeff suffered serious injuries that included broken bones and multiple facial injuries. Jim Goddard died.

When asked if she believes the car driven by Kevin Moss caused the motorcycle to go down, Graeff doesn’t hesitate; “100%,” she says.

According to the police report, there is video of the wreck from various businesses nearby. According to the report, one witness says, “all of a sudden the Nissan did a lane change directly in front of the motorcycle.”

Another witness told police, “The bike slid on the ground for 20 to 30 yards into the back end of a Chevy Silverado.”

According to officers who viewed the video, the red SUV reportedly driven by Moss sees this wreck in front of it, as it changes back into the right-hand lane to drive around it and does not stop.

Later, when interviewed by police, Moss reportedly said he had no idea he may have been involved in the crash the day it occurred. When told by his passenger about the wreck, Moss indicated he did not stop because he was not involved.

According to the report, the interviewing officer wrote; “Kevin told me he did not see the wreck that occurred in front of him, and does not remember braking, avoiding and eventually speeding off from the scene. I told Kevin that he did all of these things, and there should be no reason he did not see the wreck actually occur because Goddard had struck the flatbed truck ahead of Kevin.”

News 2 spoke with Kevin Moss in the Maury County Jail.

“I didn’t see no motorcycle at all. I didn’t even see the crash happen,” said Moss.

Moss said he was not intoxicated, he was just getting off work, he was switching lanes and he did not see Goddard’s motorcycle.

“I have not seen the video. They say I merged the motorbike off the road, I’m sorry about it, but it was an accident.”

Moss says he thinks he will “beat the charge.” He says if he had seen the wreck, he would have stopped.

When he learned that the man died, Moss said, “when I heard that I could’ve had something to do with it, my heart dropped. I cried my momma she held me for almost an hour when I was crying.”

Some, including Mitzi Graeff, question why Kevin Moss was behind the wheel that fateful day.

News 2 has learned that prior to the crash, Moss had been behind bars in the Maury County jail on misdemeanor drug charges.

But according to documents obtained by News 2; in April 2019, Moss petitioned the court for a furlough to attend a faith-based halfway house called the Onesimus Discipleship in Columbia.

He would later write a letter to General Sessions Judge Bobby Sands asking for that furlough.

In the letter to Judge Sands, Moss wrote, “I promise I will succeed and I will not let you down.”

On July 31, Judge Sands granted that furlough without consulting either the District Attorney, Brent Cooper or the Maury County Sheriff.

Cooper would not comment for this story.

Sheriff Bucky Rowland said the moment he learned that Moss had violated terms of his furlough, the sheriff’s department re-arrested him.

Rowland and Cooper both confirm they were not consulted by the court prior to the furlough being granted.

By phone, Judge Bobby Sands said the court was unaware that Moss had re-offended until he was later indicted following the investigation. According to Sands, Moss was a good candidate for the furlough program. He also said that it is not necessary to consult with the DA or the Sheriff prior to issuing a furlough order. The judge said the General Sessions statues allow for the Judge to make such a decision. The judge says what happened to Mr. Goddard is very unfortunate, but he said what happened is an isolated situation and he doesn’t want one anomaly to ruin a program that is benefiting others.

When asked about the furlough, Kevin Moss said, “The judge gets the say-so about everything else so why not a furlough.”

Don Moore runs the Onesimus Discipleship program. He says Moss was doing very well.

“We transition men from jail, into returning to society, to living good lives, being good citizens.”

Moore says the program is not subsidized by public tax dollars.

“He (Moss) is good spirited and humble and he tried to turn his life around. I am sorry for the family. I hurt for them. I hurt for Kevin Moss as well.”

And when told that some believe Mr. Goddard would be alive today if Moss had not been granted a furlough, Moore said, “He might be. But the furlough program works. It benefits everyone.”

In light of what happened, Moore indicated that notification and consultation with more departments will be considered in the furlough process.

Moss says the program was making a big difference in his life, which he says he was turning around.

“I was on misdemeanor charges and trying to better my life and I was doing good. Things happen in life and if I was not in that program I would not be the man I am today. It has changed me several ways, I have a relationship with God, and I have built my family back and have a relationship with my daughter and I’m going to church. It made me think differently and care about working and made me a better civilian. It’s a blessing in my life.”

What would Moss say to the Goddard family?

“If there’s anything I can do, I’m sorry and my heart goes out to them. I would love to do something and do something good. I am so very sorry. And ask for forgiveness and their friendship.”

Mitzi Graeff thinks the system failed her good friend. She says if Moss had not been out on furlough, her friend would still be alive today.

“Oh yeah, he’d still be here. We’d be planning our fishing trips for the summer. He’d be enjoying his grandchildren. He shouldn’t have died that day.”