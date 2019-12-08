Maury Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating after privately owned Red Stag shot and killed

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help concerning the unlawful killing of a privately owned Red Stag.

They say between the evening hours of Wednesday December 4th – Friday December 6th– an unknown person shot a red stag that was on private property in the Columbia/Mount Pleasant area.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

The owner has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing the stag.

Anyone with more information should call the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.

