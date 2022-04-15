MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire in northern Davidson County.
It is happening at Castle Powersports in Madison on Gallatin Pike. Officials say it started around 4 p.m.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.
News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.