Massive amounts of trash left behind after flooding near South Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Damage and debris left behind by last weekend’s flooding across Middle Tennessee is leaving a mark on some communities for quite a while.

Especially in South Nashville at Whitsett Park on Wimpole Drive, which is along Mill Creek off East Thompson Lane.

As floodwaters receded, a massive amount of trash and debris were left hanging from trees, fences and utility poles. The debris includes many household items, latex gloves, computers and plastic bags.

Councilmember Ginny Welsch told News 2 the majority of the debris came from a nearby restaurant supply business.

The city is working with the business to see if their insurance will help with the cost of debris removal.

Neighbors said the trash and smell is bringing back memories of the historic 2010 flood.

Community leaders met at the Whitsett Park Greenway Tuesday morning for an organized clean up session.

Councilmember Welsch urged volunteers to use caution as some of the debris could be hazardous.

“I encouraged them to stay away from the water, stay away from the bridge and go along the street level. There is enough debris along the streets, down Curry, down Wimpole, I think that’s safer to stay away from areas that have been covered with mud, that have been covered with water,” explained Councilmember Welsch.

Metro Public Works released guidelines for sorting flood debris for residents who need to place debris at the curb for collection.

All items must be separated into three different piles and placed within 16 feet of the curb or street side for collection. A comprehensive plan and schedule for debris collection will be announced at a later date. Residents can can begin to place items at the curb and submit a collection request through hubNashville by searching the term storm relief and selecting the remove storm debris option.

