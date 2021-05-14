Masks still required for travelers at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Masks will still be required for travelers at Nashville International Airport even after the mandate has expired in Davidson County due to federal guidelines.

In a statement issued over social media Friday morning, the airport said that Mayor John Cooper “relaxing the mask mandate” is “great news,” but added that masks are still required for everyone inside the terminal, on commercial aircraft and on parking shuttles.

“Like you, we look forward to the day when masks are no longer needed,” the statement continued, ending with a “thanks for following federal requirements.”

GREAT NEWS from @CDCgov & @JohnCooper4Nash relaxing the mask mandate in most circumstances for those who are vaccinated! ➡️ However, please note that masks are still REQUIRED at BNA® for EVERYONE inside the terminal, on commercial aircraft & on parking shuttles per TSA directive. https://t.co/qSVTCt47t0 — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) May 14, 2021

The mask mandate for Nashville and Davidson County, which has been in effect since late June of last year, officially ended at 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

All of the city’s capacity restrictions were also lifted.

Metro Nashville Public Schools released a statement Friday morning and said the district would still require masks in all buildings and at graduations, citing that most students are not eligible to be fully vaccinated.

The latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health show approximately 43.5% of Nashville residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 36.5% are considered “fully vaccinated.”

Health officials reported a total of 962 people were actively infected with the virus in Davidson County, as of Thursday morning.