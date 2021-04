NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Zoo has revised its face mask policy, no longer requiring park patrons to wear their masks outdoors.

According to the zoo, masks are still required for anyone ages 13 and older in all indoor buildings and indoor viewing areas. Zoo attendance is also still limited and timed-entry tickets will need to be purchased in advance.

You can find out the most up-to-date policies regarding the zoo by clicking here.