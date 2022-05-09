FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are asking for the public’s help after a resident spotted a masked man taking photos of his apartment.

It happened on May 4 on Second Avenue.

Authorities say the downtown resident saw the masked man in the video above taking photos of his penthouse home from a nearby parking garage.

The suspect is described as follows:

White man

Long brown hair

Wearing: Furry gray cartoon full-face helmet White t-shirt Blue jeans

Carry a backpack with orange or yellow straps

After he was spotted, the man fled on a black Honda Rukas moped.

The suspect reportedly drove into the parking garage, going past several no-trespassing signs, climbing over a fence and onto the roof, and may have taken several photos before being spotted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.