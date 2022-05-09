FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are asking for the public’s help after a resident spotted a masked man taking photos of his apartment.
It happened on May 4 on Second Avenue.
Authorities say the downtown resident saw the masked man in the video above taking photos of his penthouse home from a nearby parking garage.
The suspect is described as follows:
- White man
- Long brown hair
- Wearing:
- Furry gray cartoon full-face helmet
- White t-shirt
- Blue jeans
- Carry a backpack with orange or yellow straps
After he was spotted, the man fled on a black Honda Rukas moped.
The suspect reportedly drove into the parking garage, going past several no-trespassing signs, climbing over a fence and onto the roof, and may have taken several photos before being spotted.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.