FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are asking for the public’s help after a resident spotted a masked man taking photos of his apartment.

It happened on May 4 on Second Avenue.

Authorities say the downtown resident saw the masked man in the video above taking photos of his penthouse home from a nearby parking garage.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • White man
  • Long brown hair
  • Wearing:
    • Furry gray cartoon full-face helmet
    • White t-shirt
    • Blue jeans
  • Carry a backpack with orange or yellow straps

After he was spotted, the man fled on a black Honda Rukas moped.

The suspect reportedly drove into the parking garage, going past several no-trespassing signs, climbing over a fence and onto the roof, and may have taken several photos before being spotted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.