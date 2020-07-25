Mask order extended 1 week in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mask mandate in Montgomery County was extended another week, according to county mayor Jim Durrett.

On Friday, Durrett signed Emergency Order 12, to extend emergency order 11, requiring all residents and visitors to wear face coverings in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The previous order was issued on July 17, and went into effect on July 20.

The latest order will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Monday August 3. It requires cloth or face coverings that cover the nose and mouth to impede the spread of the virus during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other action in public.

Exceptions include:

Any person who is of age 12 or under;

Any person who cannot safely wear a face covering because he/she has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face covering;

Anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a face-covering without assistance;

Persons in a private residence;

Persons who are outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate 6-foot social distancing from others outside of the person’s household;

Persons while eating or drinking;

Persons in a place of worship or participating in any type of religious ceremony or activity attendant thereto (unless a face-covering is required by the place of worship or other location where the religious ceremony is taking place), although persons in places of worship or otherwise participating in religious ceremonies or activities attendant thereto are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19;

Persons within private motor vehicles, unless such vehicle is being used for public transportation or a vehicle for hire;

Persons working under conditions where appropriate social distancing of at least six feet from others outside the person’s household is substantially maintained;

Persons present in government facilities, or on government premises, who shall be subject to the rules and regulations of the governmental entity operating the facility or premises.

Persons present in the public areas of all Montgomery County government facilities will wear cloth or other face-coverings, subject to the age and health restrictions outlined herein, and subject to number

Other local governmental entities may issue their own directives regarding their facilities;

Persons in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election; although such persons are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19;

Persons who are engaging in strenuous exercise and/or physical activity, provided, however, that such persons shall maintain 6-foot social distancing when not wearing a face covering;

Persons for whom wearing a face-covering would pose a safety or security risk;

Businesses are required to post signs telling customers of the order, and they are required to enforce it.

