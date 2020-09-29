Mask manufacturer bringing 220 jobs, $25 million investment to Wilson County

Yet another business is choosing to grow it’s operations in Wilson County.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Yet another business is choosing to grow it’s operations in Wilson County.

On Tuesday Moldex-Metric, Inc. officials announced it will be expanding N-95 mask manufacturing operations on a 21-acre property in Lebanon.

“It’s a special blessing to have this company in this season in this day make an investment in this community,” Governor Bill Lee said.

Moldex will join the list of big businesses to move to Middle Tennessee, behind Amazon, FedEx and Under Armour over the last few years.

“We think this is raising the flag that ‘hey, look at who we are,'” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said.

Moldex, based in California, is the second largest N-95 manufacturer in the country. The company will bring 220 jobs over the next three years and a $25 million investment to Wilson County.

“Being in a place that allowed us to reach our customers east of the Mississippi in a central location that geographically Tennessee is ideal for us,” Moldex CEO Mark Magidson said.

The company has more than 50 patents for hearing protection and respirator products.

“There is just more demand than there is supply for the entire N-95 industry with us and our competitors and we’re just trying to meet the demand as best we can,” Magidson said.

Hutto said it’s become an attractive spot for these large businesses because of the infrastructure near Nashville.

“The workforce that we put out is a quality workforce. And we look for quality jobs and that is what this is going to be right here,” Hutto said.

Moldex is hoping to make its first mask in Lebanon by January or February. The company has hired its first Tennessee employee this week.

Another $6 million investment is in the works to build a distribution center on the property within the next year.