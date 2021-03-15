Mask mandated lifted in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mask mandate in Rutherford County is lifted as of Monday, March 15.

Several counties in Middle Tennessee have updated mask mandates over the last few weeks.

Governor Bill Lee never implemented a statewide mask mandate, but allowed counties to make their own decision through an executive order that expires at the end of April.

Williamson County ended its mask mandate on Feb. 27. Montgomery County’s is extended to March 27, Sumner County’s is through April 28 and Wilson County’s is extended through an unknown period of time.

Just because vaccine and COVID-19 totals are beginning to trend in a better direction, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns states and cities that easing upon protocols is risky and dangerous.

“We absolutely need to avoid the urge to say, ‘oh, everything is going great,’ which it is, going in the right direction. But once you declare victory, you know that metaphor that people say if you’re going for a touchdown, don’t spike the ball on the five yard line? Wait until you get into the end zone and we’re not in the end zone yet,” explained Dr. Fauci.

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron felt it was the right time to lift the mandate— but county leaders are not discouraging anyone from still wearing a mask if they choose to do so.

Over the last couple of months, Rutherford County has seen an overall decline in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the vaccine became available.

But that’s not the mayor’s only reason. Mayor Ketron said the economy has suffered and employee’s insurance costs have gone up. He’s hoping he doesn’t have to cut any services to make up for the loss and believes everyone can make their own decisions moving forward.

“The mask is only one tool in the tool kit. I still think that we need to urge that even though I’m lifting the mandate, for those who still want to feel secure, wear the mask. wear two masks. Still social distance, still wash your hands and take precautions based on those instructions based on the CDC,” said Mayor Ketron.

Rutherford County will continue to monitor the data and Mayor Ketron has the option to reinstate the mask mandate, if necessary.

Click here for the Rutherford County vaccination sign up form. Rutherford County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center can be reached at 615-898-7997 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.