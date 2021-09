CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Face masks will be required for students and employees after a vote by the Clarksville-Montgomery county school board Tuesday night.

The mandate will go into effect Sept. 21 requiring students and staff to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.

Decisions to upkeep the mandate will be revisited every month by the school board until Jan. 2022.

Both parents and employees have the option to opt-out the requirement.