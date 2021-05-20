Mask mandate among updates to COVID-19 rules in Clarksville Montgomery County Schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Montgomery County School System announced changes to its COVID-19 protocols, including lifting the mask mandate.

District leaders said high school graduation ceremonies will follow Austin Peay State University’s guidelines like reduced capacities and people being required to wear masks.

Starting June 1st, there will no longer be a universal mask requirement. However, CMCSS strongly encouraged students, employees, and visitors who are not vaccinated to wear face coverings in common areas and when physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Remote learning will no longer be offered but the district is offering a virtual school option.

Remote learning is each school supporting kids who are learning at home and connected to their classrooms and teachers in their individual “home” school. The virtual school is a separate program that is not connected to any physical school and is all online.

“We have close to 2,000 students, I think it’s actually a little bit over that who have applied

to be in CMCSS k-12 virtual as an open enrollment school of choice for next year,” said CMCSS Spokesman Anthony Johnson. “We’re excited about that, we think that, we know that the traditional learning setting

isn’t necessarily the best for all students.”

The district said students who can’t attend class in person because of quarantines can work with the district on a case-by-case basis. That will be the same approach for field trips and any other mass gathering events.

CLICK HERE for more information on the changes.