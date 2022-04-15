DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 35th anniversary of Martha Leanne Green’s disappearance is today, April 15. Green, 17, was one day away from prom night.

She and her brother were driving down Highway 46 near I-40 when their car ran out of gas. Her brother went to get gas and she decided to stay with the car.

When her brother got back to the car nine minutes later, she was gone. Green was never seen again.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove was part of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation during the investigation. He led a team of investigators, who spent countless hours searching and looking into her disappearance.

The team ended up naming Rob Richards as the main suspect in the case.

According to Breedlove, he told them that he raped and killed her, then buried her body. Richards led investigators on a wild burial chase and in the end they couldn’t find her remains. A cellmate ended up killing Richards in prison.

“The lack of DNA technology and other methods during the 1970 and 80s made abduction cases more frequent and harder to solve,” Sheriff Breedlove admitted.

News 2 investigates The Missing – digging deeper into renewed efforts to find Tennesseans who vanished.

This investigation is still open. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 789-4130.